1st SAB soldiers have announced fundraising for 500 FPV drones: Chance to win BMW 530 for donation. VIDEO

The aerial reconnaissance soldiers of the 1st Separate Assault Battalion "Da Vinci" are asking for help in fundraising for drones to stop the occupiers and prevent their further advance.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The goal is to raise funds for 500 FPV drones.

Everyone who contributes a multiple of UAH 500 to the fundraising will take part in the draw for a BMW 530.

Details to help

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2B7NoUnUGG
Card number: 5375 4112 1874 4972

PayPal: [email protected]

Privat24 envelope: https://www.privat24.ua/send/c7v1y
Privat card number: 5168 7521 0664 0827

