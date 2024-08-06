Reconnaissance soldiers of 63rd SMB announced fundraiser for quad bike. VIDEO

The airborne reconnaissance men of the 63rd SMB have announced a fundraiser to purchase an ATV.

The warriors-air reconnaissance men noted: "The realities of modern warfare require new solutions! The availability of FPV forces us to change the forms of warfare. This also applies to the deployment of troops to positions. In addition to armoured protection, speed and manoeuvrability are now equally important. That is why reconnaissance soldiers need an ATV to move to their positions quickly and more safely."

The soldiers of the 63rd Brigade, who are holding the line in the Liman sector, are asking for help with fundraising to buy an ATV.

Goal: 200 000.00 ₴

Details for help:

Link to the bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5n9kJFEhdk

Bank card number

5375 4112 2060 9288

