Day in Donetsk region: 1 person was killed, 2 were wounded. Occupants shelled 3 districts of region. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian occupation forces shelled Donetsk region 10 times, killing 1 person and wounding 2.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

The Russians dropped a UAV on Kurakhove, damaging 10 houses and a business. Tsukuryne of the Selydivska community came under an air strike, with no casualties. Two people were wounded in Mykolaivka of the Novohrodivka community. In the morning, the enemy shelled Novoekonomichne of the Novohrodivska community, wounding 6 people.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 5 shops, a pharmacy and 4 administrative buildings were damaged, and a house was damaged in Zarichne. In Ivanopillia of Kostiantynivka community, an administrative building, an industrial building and a garage were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A person died in Toretsk and a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and 3 non-residential premises were damaged. A house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siverska community.

Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 10 times over the last day. 610 people, including 64 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

On 5 August, Russian troops killed 1 resident of Donetsk region in Toretsk, 2 people were injured in the region.

