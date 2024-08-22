Night drone attack: there were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure in Kyiv region

On the night of August 22, air defense forces worked in the Kyiv region. The enemy once again attacked the Kyiv region of the UAVs.

"The enemy tried to attack our area by air defense systems again. Air defense forces were working in the region! There are targets shot down. We are grateful to our defenders for their effective work.

There were no hits to the objects of critical and residential infrastructure. There are no casualties as a result of the attack," the statement said.

Kravchenko noted that the fragments of downed targets are fixed outside the borders of populated areas. Currently, operational groups continue to work on recording the consequences of the attack.

