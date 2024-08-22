ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10978 visitors online
News
935 0

Night drone attack: there were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure in Kyiv region

шахеди

On the night of August 22, air defense forces worked in the Kyiv region. The enemy once again attacked the Kyiv region of the UAVs.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko

"The enemy tried to attack our area by air defense systems again. Air defense forces were working in the region! There are targets shot down. We are grateful to our defenders for their effective work.

There were no hits to the objects of critical and residential infrastructure. There are no casualties as a result of the attack," the statement said.

Kravchenko noted that the fragments of downed targets are fixed outside the borders of populated areas. Currently, operational groups continue to work on recording the consequences of the attack.

See more: Attack of the "Shaheds" on Kyiv region: due to falling debris, two houses were destroyed, another 16 were damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (1569) Kyyivska region (631) shoot out (12884) Ruslan Kravchenko (15)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 