Russia shells Tomaryne in Kherson region: 87-year-old woman is killed
Russian troops attacked the village of Tomaryne in Kherson region, killing a woman.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
"A local resident died as a result of the Russian shelling of the village of Tomaryne.
An 87-year-old woman came under enemy fire. Unfortunately, she sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
