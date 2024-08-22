Russia shells Tomaryne in Kherson region: 87-year-old woman is killed

Russian troops attacked the village of Tomaryne in Kherson region, killing a woman.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"A local resident died as a result of the Russian shelling of the village of Tomaryne.

An 87-year-old woman came under enemy fire. Unfortunately, she sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.

