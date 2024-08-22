ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10817 visitors online
News War
322 2

Russia shells Tomaryne in Kherson region: 87-year-old woman is killed

Росіяни обстріляли Томарине на Херсонщині: Загинула жінка

Russian troops attacked the village of Tomaryne in Kherson region, killing a woman.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"A local resident died as a result of the Russian shelling of the village of Tomaryne.

An 87-year-old woman came under enemy fire. Unfortunately, she sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.

Read more: Russians shelled Kherson region yesterday: 1 person was killed, 15 others were wounded, including 4 children

Author: 

shoot out (12884) Khersonska region (2022)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 