Enemy attacks Kherson in morning, three wounded

In the morning, Russian occupants shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. As of 10.00 a.m., there are three victims.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

"A 76-year-old woman, who was in her apartment at the time of the Russian attack, suffered explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and a shrapnel wound to her thigh. She was taken to hospital," the statement said.

A wounded 19-year-old man was also taken to hospital. He has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest.

"The victim was injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in Dniprovskyi district. He was in the street at the time," explained Mrochko.

Later, the head of the CMA reported another casualty in Korabelnyi district.

"A 39-year-old man was at the entrance of his house when an enemy shell hit him. The victim was hospitalised with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and shrapnel wounds," said Mrochko.

Read more: Over past day, Russians shelled 25 settlements in Kherson region. Kherson was partially left without electricity