Reduction of Russian troops is recorded in Kaliningrad region - commander of Lithuanian Armed Forces Vaikšnoras

Due to the successful operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, there is a noticeable reduction of the Russian ground forces in the Kaliningrad region.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Delfi, this was stated by the commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Raimundas Vaikšnoras

"As soon as the war in Ukraine started, we already noticed that a lot of equipment was transferred from Kaliningrad... and some of the personnel. Only they returned after the rotation, and now it is clear that there is a sufficient reduction, at least of the ground forces," Vaikshnoras said.

However, according to him, it is impossible to relax, as the Kremlin continues its attempts to control the Baltic Sea region.

"But let's not kid ourselves, their so-called A2/AD air cover system is strong. And nothing has changed there. They're still trying to control the Baltic Sea, they're still trying to control that region, so we must also remain vigilant and monitor what is happening there," the commander emphasized.

