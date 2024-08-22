Pokrovsk is important strategic hub. Its occupation will allow Russian Federation to move into Dnipropetrovsk region - Butusov

The occupation of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region by Russian invaders will deprive Ukraine of an important strategic hub.

This was stated by Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, on the air Radio NV.

If Pokrovsk is occupied, the Russians will use this success to begin to roll back the front in Donbas to the north and south.

"They are now putting serious pressure on Vuhledar. This is the only bastion, a city that is located at very convenient heights. Our defence has been built on it since 2022. The enemy will turn back and go to the South. They need Vuhledar, Kurakhove, Selydove. They will wind down the front and capture Donbas. After that, there will be only one large, communicative, strategic hub in Donbas - the Kramatorsk- Sloviansk agglomeration. The enemy will then focus its offensive efforts in that direction.

By controlling Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, it will be much easier for them to do so. Because we will no longer have such a hub. Unfortunately, there are no such defence nodes, heights, convenient geographical and topographical heights, positions for defence up to the border of Dnipropetrovsk oblast. The enemy will certainly move towards the Dnipropetrovsk region. It is very close to Pokrovsk," he explained.

