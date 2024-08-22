Ukraine's successes in one of the frontline areas cannot diminish the importance of other combat areas.

This was stated by Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, in an interview with Radio NV.

"We need to understand that the enemy is attacking on at least eight operational directions, and we have launched an offensive on the ninth direction. Of course, this situation creates great risks for us, because the fighting is going on along the entire frontline. And for all the importance of the town of Sudzha in the informational and political sense; from the military point of view, nationally, in terms of Ukraine's state interests, 50 Sudzhas are not worth Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Selydove, which are right on the eve of the enemy's entry. This is a big risk, a big threat and big losses for us," the journalist said.

According to Butusov, he supports the fighters who are fighting in the Kursk region. From an information and political point of view, this is important.

"But there is a situation related to the conduct of hostilities. And this situation is of great concern to me," said the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET.

According to the journalist, the occupiers captured Krasnohorivka, 80% of New York, and entered Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

"The enemy has approached the dominant terricone 2 km away, which controls the approaches to Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk and Selydove. There is now a real threat that the enemy will be able to advance and start fighting for these cities. We are facing the threat of losing a number of important, key settlements in Donbas. This is a matter of great concern. The fact that the enemy's advance cannot be stopped there is the main, key, strategic threat," he explained.

"This area - Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Selydove - is of key importance for the cohesion of the frontline in Donbas. It is a huge, very important logistical and communication hub. Its loss will lead to... it will be a heavy strategic defeat. And it will be impossible to compensate for this with actions in other areas. Therefore, this situation requires a lot of attention".

