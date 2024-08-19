Valeriy Musinov, a 20-year-old rifleman with the 488th Regiment, a native of Kostroma, was another conscript who was captured in the Kursk region. He had two months to go before he was due to be discharged, but during a Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region, he and his comrades were abandoned by Russian officers. Musinov surrendered on orders of Kadyrov’s soldiers but he was confident that at best the Russians will be replaced and returned home after the "elite" - the Akhmatovites.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier told the Butusov Plus channel about how he found himself in the war, how he fought and was captured.

Watch: Russian soldier surrenders to UAV operators from the Presidential Brigade. VIDEO.