Captured Russian conscript in Kursk region: "Akhmatovites ran with us and told us to surrender". VIDEO
Valeriy Musinov, a 20-year-old rifleman with the 488th Regiment, a native of Kostroma, was another conscript who was captured in the Kursk region. He had two months to go before he was due to be discharged, but during a Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region, he and his comrades were abandoned by Russian officers. Musinov surrendered on orders of Kadyrov’s soldiers but he was confident that at best the Russians will be replaced and returned home after the "elite" - the Akhmatovites.
According to Censor.NET, the occupier told the Butusov Plus channel about how he found himself in the war, how he fought and was captured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password