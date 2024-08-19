Russian soldier surrenders to UAV operators from Presidential Brigade. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 4th Mechanized Battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi captured the occupier in the Lyman direction.
The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on their telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
