Since May, 14 thousand people, including 1350 children, have been evacuated from certain areas of Kharkiv region - RMA

Since May 2024, 14,000 residents, including 1,350 children, have been evacuated from the northeastern, northern, and eastern directions of Kharkiv region. Curfews have been tightened in 201 settlements.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the telethon.

"The evacuation continues from the north, northeast and Kupiansk directions. Since May this year, 14,000 people have been evacuated from these areas, including 1,350 children. Families with children are prohibited from staying in 236 settlements, as compulsory evacuation has been announced there," the statement said.

Syniehubov also said that in 201 settlements the curfew has been tightened (it lasts from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.).

"These are settlements within a 10-kilometer zone from the border with Russia or the front line," he explained.

According to him, the increase in the curfew, among other things, may encourage people to leave the dangerous areas.

"These measures are primarily related to security. And secondly, of course, to encourage people to evacuate more actively, because the enemy is too close, the enemy is attacking only civilian infrastructure," added the head of the RMA.

