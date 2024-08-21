Russian attack on children’s cafe in Zaporizhzhia: Six children in hospital, two in serious condition

Six children are in hospital after a Russian attack on a children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, this was reported in the hospital.

"Three children of moderate severity with acubarotrauma without mine-blast injuries. One girl with mine-blast damage to the soft tissues of the left shoulder. Today she has been operated on, she is conscious and talking. One child underwent neurosurgery and is now in the operating room," said Yurii Borzenko, chief physician of the Zaporizhzhia Children's Hospital.

In addition, he said that two boys are in serious condition - there is a suspicion of spinal cord damage.

"We can't say now whether it is a spinal cord injury or a bruise. The debris was removed and only time will tell how the spinal cord functions," the doctor explained.

Yesterday, on 20 August, as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, a 14-year-old boy and a man were killed, and 6 more children were injured - boys aged 17, 16, 15, 14 and girls aged 10 and 11. A 28-year-old man and three women were also injured.