Russians hit children’s cafe in Zaporizhzhia region with 152-mm artillery - Police
On 20 August, Russian occupants attacked a children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region, using 152-mm artillery.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Police.
"In Zaporizhzhia, four children were injured as a result of a 152 mm artillery shell hitting a trade kiosk next to a children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum community. Unfortunately, a 15-year-old boy died in hospital during resuscitation," law enforcement officials said.
As a reminder, a 15-year-old teenager died as a result of hostile shelling, and four other children were wounded.
