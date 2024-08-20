No occupiers’ assault attacks are recorded in Zaporizhzhia direction over last three days - OSGT Tavria

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, no assault actions by Russian invaders have been recorded over the past three days.

The spokesman for the OSGT Tavria, Dmytro Lykhovii, said this during a telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes, Censor.NET reports.

"The operational situation in the OSGT Tavria is characterized by a decrease in the intensity of hostilities. In the part that concerns Zaporizhzhya region, there have been no Russian assault actions over the past three days," said the spokesman.

Lykhovii said that this is a reason to pay attention, because the area is large and it is obvious that "the Russians have not gone anywhere from here," but there have been no assault operations there in three days and there is no significant activity today either.

He called this behavior of the Russians "atypical for the recent period". At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian military will monitor the situation.

"Some activity, if you can call it that, is maintained in the Prydniprovske direction, where the enemy keeps trying to drive our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. However, yesterday there was only one enemy attack on the positions of our units near the village of Krynky," said Lykhovii.

However, the enemy assaults were unsuccessful, and no losses were incurred by the Defense Forces.

Lykhovii noted that he would not link these events to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region, as the invaders do not have the resources to conduct effective offensives in several areas at the same time.

Read more: Enemy reduces intensity of artillery shelling in south - OSGT "Tavria"

Ukrainian troops, in turn, inflict significant losses on the enemy in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"Over the last day, the Russian army was reduced by 69 people. These are irrecoverable and sanitary losses combined. And also by 25 units of weapons and military equipment. Among them are one armored combat vehicle, one RPMC-1 Ulybka radio direction finding meteorological system, four artillery systems, including one S-60 anti-aircraft missile system, 10 vehicles, 5 reconnaissance UAVs, 3 boats and one jet ski," said the spokesman of the Tavria OSGT.

Read more: Russians shell Kostiantynivka: one person killed, another injured