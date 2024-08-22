High probability of Russian shelling on Flag Day and Independence Day - National Police

The National Police is ready to ensure security during the celebration of the National Flag Day and Independence Day of Ukraine. In addition to Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy and Kherson regions, 486 events are expected to be held on the territory of the state on the occasion of public holidays.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.

Maksym Akhramieiev, Head of the Preventive Activities Department of the National Police of Ukraine, emphasized that there is a high probability of numerous missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine by the aggressor country during the holidays, so special attention should be paid to a clear algorithm of actions during the Air Raid Alert or Missile Danger signals.

The National Police assured that police units, investigative teams, groups of explosives experts, dog handlers, and other services will be involved in providing enhanced security measures.

The National Police also asked citizens to take care of their own safety, react to air raid alerts, stay in shelters during their signals, do not touch suspicious objects, and report violations of law and order to the police.