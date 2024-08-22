Mayor of Romny Stohnii is suspected of beating secretary of city council

On December 22, 2023, the head of the Romny City Council, Oleh Stohnii, beat the secretary of the city council, deputy Viacheslav Hubar. On August 22, law enforcement officers served him with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, with reference to a statement by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region.

It is noted that on August 22, 2024, the acting head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Korshun, served a notice of suspicion to the head of one of the territorial communities of the Sumy region on the fact of committing violence against an official (Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"On December 22, 2023, at the workplace, during a dispute related to official activities, the head of the community hit the secretary of the council several times. According to the examination report, the victim suffered minor injuries," the statement reads.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Romny District Police Department of the National Police in Sumy Oblast under the supervision of the Romny District Prosecutor's Office.