As result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district, woman was injured and private houses were damaged
On August 22, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. An 81-year-old woman was injured and 4 private houses were damaged.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
"Nikopol district suffered from enemy artillery and kamikaze drones. The aggressor attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities," the statement said.
As noted, an 81-year-old woman was injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Also, 4 private houses, a five-story building, and power lines were damaged. There were two fires, which were extinguished by rescuers.
