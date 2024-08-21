Infrastructure and private houses damaged by Russian shelling in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

On 21 August, the Russians attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The enemy terrorised Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrovka communities. Infrastructure, a petrol station, 3 private houses, an outbuilding, a car and a power line were damaged," noted Lysak.

According to the updated information, a house and an outbuilding were damaged in the morning shelling of the Marhanets community.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

