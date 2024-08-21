ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8406 visitors online
News Photo
520 0

Infrastructure and private houses damaged by Russian shelling in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

On 21 August, the Russians attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The enemy terrorised Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrovka communities. Infrastructure, a petrol station, 3 private houses, an outbuilding, a car and a power line were damaged," noted Lysak.

According to the updated information, a house and an outbuilding were damaged in the morning shelling of the Marhanets community.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

Read more: Russian attack on children’s cafe in Zaporizhzhia: Six children in hospital, two in serious condition

Російські обстріли Нікопольщини 21 серпня

Пошкоджене обстрілом авто
Російські обстріли Нікопольщини 21 серпня

Author: 

shoot out (13051) Nikopol (683)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 