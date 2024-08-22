Russia informs IAEA that fragments of drone were found on territory of Kursk NPP

Russia today informed the IAEA that the debris of a drone was found on the territory of the Kursk nuclear power plant.

This is stated in a statement by the IAEA press service, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

It is reported that the drone fragments were allegedly found about 100 meters from the spent nuclear fuel storage facility of the plant. The IAEA reported that the drone was suppressed early in the morning on August 22.

In this context, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed his intention to personally assess the situation at the Kursk NPP during his visit next week.

