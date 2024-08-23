US to provide Ukraine with new $125 million military aid package - AP

The United States will provide about $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Associated Press, Censor.NET reports.

The outlet notes that Washington is working to better understand the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operations in Russia and how Ukraine is moving towards broader battlefield goals more than two years after the war began.

AP, citing officials, writes that the new aid package includes air defence missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelin and a range of other anti-tank missiles, anti-drone and electronic warfare systems and equipment, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, vehicles and other equipment.

"The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not been publicly announced. An official announcement may come as early as Friday, on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day. The weapons are being provided under the President's arms reduction authority, which means they are being taken from Pentagon warehouses and can be delivered more quickly," the newspaper said.

