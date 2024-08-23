Defence forces advance near Novovodiane in Donetsk region - DeepState
Defence forces have achieved success near Novovodiane in Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.
At the same time, the enemy advanced near Novohrodivka, Zavitne, Toretsk and Ptyche.
