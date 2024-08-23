Day in Kherson region: Russian Federation fired at shop and educational institution. 2 people were killed, 5 were injured

Russian troops shelled a number of settlements in the Kherson region during the day, killing 2 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on Antonivka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, Chervonyi Maiak, Novovorontsovka, Mylove, Veletenske, Kizomys, Komyshany, Sadove and Kherson.

"Russian troops hit an educational institution and a shop; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 5 high-rise buildings and 9 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline and agricultural machinery," the statement said.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 5 others were injured.

