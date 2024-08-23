ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3992 visitors online
News War
651 2

Day in Kherson region: Russian Federation fired at shop and educational institution. 2 people were killed, 5 were injured

Наслідки обстрілу Херсона 16 липня 2024 року

Russian troops shelled a number of settlements in the Kherson region during the day, killing 2 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on Antonivka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, Chervonyi Maiak, Novovorontsovka, Mylove, Veletenske, Kizomys, Komyshany, Sadove and Kherson.

"Russian troops hit an educational institution and a shop; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 5 high-rise buildings and 9 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline and agricultural machinery," the statement said.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 5 others were injured.

Read more: Russia shells Tomaryne in Kherson region: 87-year-old woman is killed

Author: 

shoot out (12893) Khersonska region (2024)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 