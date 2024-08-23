Criminals who came to destroy Ukraine will definitely have ruins at home - Zelenskyy on National Flag Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will defend its independence.

This was stated by the head of state during the participation in a solemn event on the occasion of the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Now, in this war, we are primarily winning back for Ukraine, the Ukrainians, the very right to justice, to their own. To their freedom, to their national dignity, to their security, to their own state. And to the fact that the criminals who came to destroy Ukraine, which brought ruins to our home, will surely have ruins at home. Also, the historical path of Ukraine and the spirit of our national colors have taught us that Ukraine is going uphill, Ukraine is getting stronger and achieving its goals only if our people really together, in unity for the sake of the blue-yellow flag, for the sake of Ukraine," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will protect its independence.

"We will push the occupier out of Ukraine and will not give rest to his tricolors. We must rebuild Ukraine, our home, after this war. So that our Ukrainian blue and yellow will fly as Ukraine deserves - over a proud land and in the middle of a safe, free, and European life Glory to all who fight and work for Ukraine. Eternal gratitude to all the heroes of different times. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

