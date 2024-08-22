Zelenskyy awarded 11 prominent figures with National Legend award for achievements in glorifying Ukraine. PHOTOS

On the eve of the National Flag Day and Independence Day of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska honoured outstanding people with the National Legend of Ukraine award.

This is reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State emphasised that despite Russia's aggression, the values that are the basis of this award remained unchanged.

"This is respect. This is honour. This is dignity. This is how the state of Ukraine says thank you to its people, its heroes, its legends. To those who are among us and whom we should appreciate. Those who, unfortunately, are not with us. We all have to remember them. Legends who inspire us. Legends that the world applauds. And I would like us to applaud our Ukrainian legends now," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The ceremony of presenting the National Legend of Ukraine award















This year, the President awarded 11 people with the National Legend of Ukraine award. They are:

Ihor Poklad is an outstanding composer, People's Artist and Hero of Ukraine. He is the author of more than 150 songs, musical performances, works for more than 40 Ukrainian films and animated movies.

Zelenskyy presents National Legend of Ukraine award to Ihor Poklad

General Designer - Director General of the Luch Design Bureau, full holder of the Order of Merit, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Korostelov. He was directly involved in the development of Stugna, Vilkha and the Neptune rocket.

The most titled Ukrainian athlete: Olha Harlan, two-time Olympic sabre fencing champion, six-time world champion, eight-time European champion.

Vitalii Khmel is a thoracic surgeon. Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, he has performed more than a hundred highly complex operations on wounded soldiers and saved the lives of more than 50 defenders during evacuation flights.







Brigadier General of the SSU Military Counterintelligence Ivan Lukashevych, call sign Hunter. The ideologist behind the Sea Baby marine drones. He is the developer of the Lord of the Horizon sniper rifle, which set a world record for the most accurate shot at an occupier from a distance of 3800 metres.

Iryna Yurchenko is a conductor at Ukrzaliznytsia. On 25 February 2022, she went on duty and worked on evacuation flights for weeks. At that time, her son Dmytro Kozatskyi, with the call sign Orest, was holding the line at Azovstal in Mariupol.

Ukrainian painter, graphic artist and monumentalist, honorary member of the National Academy of Arts of Ukraine Oleksandr Dubovyk. He is a representative of the "unofficial" art of the Soviet era. The author's works are kept in the National Art Museum of Ukraine, museums in the USA, Germany and in private collections.







Howard Buffett is an American businessman, philanthropist, and the largest private donor to Ukraine. His foundation has spent more than $500 million to help Ukrainians. These funds were used, among other things, to provide food to the victims, restore buildings, help farmers, train sappers, and provide prosthetics to veterans.

Oleksandr Usyk is a Ukrainian boxer, Olympic champion, and absolute world heavyweight champion. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, his foundation has been helping affected families. He has held seven charity auctions and transferred about USD 740 thousand to support the Ukrainian army.

Sergei Parajanov and Nina Matvienko were posthumously awarded the prize.

Sergei Parajanov is a Ukrainian and Armenian film director and screenwriter. He has made nearly 20 feature films and documentaries. His film Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors has won 39 international awards and 28 prizes at film festivals around the world.

Nina Matvienko is a People's Artist of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine. Her repertoire includes many folk songs. She has also written books, performed in TV and radio shows, and toured the USA, Canada, France, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, and Latin America.

The National Legend of Ukraine award was introduced in 2021. Since then, the President has annually awarded this award to people who have made a contribution to the establishment of independent Ukraine and the defence of our country, the development of the national economy, science, education, culture, art, sports, healthcare, as well as for active charitable and public activities.