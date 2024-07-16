Zelenskyy initiated bill to deprive those who chose enemy and support Russia of state titles and awards. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 874th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I signed two documents today. The first is a decree on awarding state decorations to our soldiers. 266 names. Soldiers from various elements of the Defence Forces of Ukraine. All of them absolutely deserve our respect.

And the second document - I initiated a draft law that can restore justice in matters of who we honour and who, as a result of their own actions, has lost the right to any respect from Ukrainians. This is a draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the deprivation of state awards for promoting or propagandising the aggressor state or committing other illegal actions against Ukraine.

This applies to those who have received state awards of Ukraine, including the Hero of Ukraine, the Order of Merit and others, but chose not to choose Ukraine - they chose the enemy and are now supporting Russia in one way or another or are even on its territory. A legal mechanism is needed to effectively deprive such persons of all Ukrainian state awards and honorary titles. They deserve only one "title" - traitors. And their "reward" will be responsibility to Ukraine and our people for everything they have done against Ukraine, against our state, against our independence. I ask the Verkhovna Rada to consider this draft law in the near future," Zelenskyy said.