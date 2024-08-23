Zelenskyy met with Modi in Kyiv. PHOTOS
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Kyiv.
This was reported by Telegraf, Censor.NET reports.
Earlier it was reported that Narendra Modi had arrived in Kyiv.
The official purpose of the visit is to "strengthen economic ties between the two countries," but Modi himself has previously said that he will express to President Zelenskyy his own vision of achieving peace in Russia's war against Ukraine.
