ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10101 visitors online
News
8 286 39

Zelenskyy met with Modi in Kyiv. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

This was reported by Telegraf, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier it was reported that Narendra Modi had arrived in Kyiv.

The official purpose of the visit is to "strengthen economic ties between the two countries," but Modi himself has previously said that he will express to President Zelenskyy his own vision of achieving peace in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Watch: Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTO report

Зеленський розпочав зустріч із Моді
Зеленський розпочав зустріч із Моді
Зеленський розпочав зустріч із Моді
Зеленський розпочав зустріч із Моді
Зеленський розпочав зустріч із Моді

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6290) Narendra Modi (22)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 