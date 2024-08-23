Indian Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On Friday, 23 August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Indian channel NDTV.

It should be noted that this is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country gained independence in 1991.

Modi is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The official purpose of the visit is to "strengthen economic ties between the two countries," but Modi himself has previously said that he will express to President Zelenskyy his own vision of achieving peace in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I look forward to continuing my previous discussions with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and sharing prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine," Modi said before leaving New Delhi.

Narendra Modi's trip to Ukraine comes a few weeks after the Indian prime minister visited Russia. The visit irritated Washington, and Zelenskyy criticised the Indian prime minister.

Later, Modi posted the first photos of his visit to Kyiv on social media platform X.

"Arrived in Kyiv this morning. The Indian community gave me a very warm welcome," he said.








