In north of Kharkiv region, heavy fighting continues in Vovchansk district. Enemy is trying to break through to Vovcha River - OTG "Kharkiv"

Since the beginning of the current day, two clashes have been going on in the Vovchansk district. The enemy is trying to conduct an assault in the area of ​​a multi-story building, is trying to expand the control zone.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the OTG "Kharkiv" Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The main effort and the main task is now to break through to the bank of the Vovcha River, and this is exactly what he concentrated his main efforts on," said Sarantsev.

In addition, the enemy is trying to carry out active enemy assaults also on the flanks of the Vovchan direction in the areas of Staritsa and Tyhe settlements.

"However, he does not succeed, all the enemy's attacks are repelled and all his attempts to advance are unsuccessful. We have not allowed the loss of our positions. We are reliably holding the defense," Sarantsev emphasized.

Read more: Russians attack Vovchansk with drone: Injuring man