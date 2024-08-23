Ruscists shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi: 2 killed, 2 wounded

Russian troops attacked the central part of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, killing two people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

"At least two people were injured. The inspection of the site by the relevant services is ongoing," he said.

