Estonian General Staff: AFU operation in Kursk region started traditionally

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was carried out by the traditional method: early in the morning, with the support of artillery fire, using electronic warfare to reduce the danger to its units.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to ERR, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces.

As a result of these actions, according to open maps, by August 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces controlled approximately 800-900 square kilometers of Kursk region.

"Russia continues to deploy its units to the Kursk region. The main focus is on motorized infantry units, which are being redeployed from inactive frontline areas.

According to open sources, units of the same unit can be deployed in both the Kursk and Kharkiv directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces still hold the initiative in the Kursk region and continue to destroy and capture Russian units, the Estonian General Staff adds.

Whenever possible, the Armed Forces cut off connecting routes. For example, the third bridge across the Seim River, which connects Rylsk, Kurchatov and Kursk, has already been destroyed. This not only complicates the maneuvering of the Russian Armed Forces, but also creates a natural obstacle to the protection of the flanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the report says.

Read more: Estonia hands over 5 ambulances and medical equipment to Ukraine

At the same time, the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces emphasizes that Russia retains the initiative in other parts of the front

"In the Donetsk direction, the Russian occupation forces continue to move westward and are approximately 11 kilometers from the village of Pokrovsk, which is one of the possible targets. The advance over the last week is between 2 and 4 kilometers.

It is also likely that the Russian Armed Forces have entered the vicinity of Toretsk, located south of Chasiv Yar," the Estonian military added.