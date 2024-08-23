Since beginning of day, 9 people have been wounded in Kherson community due to hostile shelling

During the day on August 23, nine people were injured in the Kherson community due to Russian shelling.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces, 9 civilians were injured: five women aged 47, 61, two women aged 62 and 63, and four men aged 48, 50, 51 and 52," the head of the MMA said.

He noted that all were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

"The condition of the victims varies. All have been provided with the necessary medical care," added Mrochko.

