Sounds of explosions, sirens and artillery: "This is what Ukraine’s independence sounds like". VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated citizens on the Independence Day of Ukraine.
The head of state made the greeting public in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
The shouts of "Glory to Ukraine", the national anthem, the birth of a new life and the joy of winning a competition, the sounds of explosions, sirens, and artillery: this is how our Independence sounds.
