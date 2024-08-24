ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4655 visitors online
News War
13 650 30

Sounds of explosions, sirens and artillery: "This is what Ukraine’s independence sounds like". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated citizens on the Independence Day of Ukraine.

The head of state made the greeting public in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The shouts of "Glory to Ukraine", the national anthem, the birth of a new life and the joy of winning a competition, the sounds of explosions, sirens, and artillery: this is how our Independence sounds.

Also see: Zelensky congratulated on Independence Day: "Those who want to sow evil on our land will reap its fruits on their own territory." VIDEO

Author: 

Independence Day (100) Zelenskyi (6295) Ukraine (5786)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 