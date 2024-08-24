Zelenskyy congratulated on Independence Day: "Whoever wants to sow evil on our land will reap its fruits on his territory". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated citizens on the Independence Day of Ukraine.

The head of state posted the greeting on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainians always pay back their debts. And those who wished our country disaster will get it at home. With interest. Anyone who wants to sow evil on our land will reap its fruits on their own territory. This is not a prophecy, not gloating, not blind revenge, it is a law. It is justice. A boomerang for evil. And its launch began not far from where I am recording this address," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that the video was recorded in Sumy region, near the border with Russia.

"Sumy region. Mohrytsia. The river Psyol. A few kilometres from our border. The border between Ukraine and slavery, between life and death. The border between an independent European state and the number one terrorist organisation in the world," he explained.

Read also on Censor.NET: 64% of Ukrainians consider Independence Day to be the most important non-religious holiday - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Zelenskyy reminded that Russia began its invasion of Ukraine 913 days ago. Despite this, Ukraine continues to exist as an independent state.

"Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to his home. And those who wanted to turn our lands into a buffer zone should think about how to prevent their country from becoming a buffer federation," the President stressed.

He promised that Russia would be held accountable for attacks on Ukraine launched from its territory.

"Our enemy will know what Ukrainian retaliation is. Dignified, symmetrical, long-range. It will know that sooner or later, a Ukrainian response will arrive in every point of the Russian Federation that is a source of danger to the lives of our state and our people," the Head of State stressed.

Read on Censor.NET: On Flag Day and Independence Day, there is a high probability of shelling from Russia - National Police

According to him, Ukraine will not give up its territories despite the Kremlin's threats and pressure.

"The sick old man from Red Square, who constantly threatens everyone with the red button, will not dictate to us any of his red lines. Only Ukraine and Ukrainians will determine how to live, what path to take and what choices to make. This is how independence works," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine managed to surprise the world by launching a successful military operation in the Kursk region of Russia. Instead, the Russian authorities demonstrated their weakness and indifference to their own citizens.

"33 years ago, Ukraine was reborn on the world's maps, and today Ukraine wins the hearts of the world. It inspires courage. It serves as an example of how not to be afraid of Putin. And it unites the world around its Ukrainian worldview: in the 21st century, terrorists should be buried in The Hague, not Valdai. And no one else in the world will say: "Where is Ukraine?" Because every continent now says: "Ukraine must win". This recharges our independence. Our Ukraine," the Head of State said.

Read it on Censor.NET: Biden talked to Zelensky and announced a new aid package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanked all Ukrainians and foreigners who defend the country's independence.

"We know what independence looks like. On the morning of 24 February, it was in our eyes. Today, independence is in the trenches in all directions. It is in our cities and villages: in every episode when we find the best in ourselves, find Ukraine in ourselves and fight for it. Independence today has tired eyes that have seen it all. Independence smiles when Ukrainians succeed. Independence is silence when we lose our people. Independence is an oath to never forget the fallen heroes. Independence has a taste of smoke and dust on the battlefield and in civilian life. Independence goes down into the vault in times of alarm to stand and rise up again and again to tell the enemy: you will not succeed. You will not succeed. You will not win. And you will be responsible for everything," the President summed up.