From 1 September, new Polish ambassador, Piotr Łukasiewicz, will work in Ukraine

Starting from 1 September, Piotr Lukasiewicz will work as the Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing FRM24, this was announced by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski.

As noted, on 1 September, Lukasiewicz will start working as Poland's ambassador to Ukraine.

According to him, in recent days, several new Polish ambassadors have started working in other countries. In particular, Jan Tombinski, the EU ambassador to Ukraine in 2012-2016, became Poland's ambassador to Germany.

What we know about the new ambassador

Piotr Łukasiewicz is a political scientist, diplomat, and colonel in the Polish Armed Forces.

In 1995-2006, he dealt with issues of state security and the fight against terrorism. He served in stabilisation missions in Iraq in 2004-2005. In 2006, he was Deputy Military Attaché in Pakistan, and from 2007 to 2010, he was Polish Military Attaché in Afghanistan. In 2012-2014, Łukasiewicz served as Polish Ambassador to Afghanistan. Since returning to Poland, he has been engaged in journalistic, teaching and expert activities.