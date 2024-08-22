Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Poland: This visit will benefit both our nations. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, 21 August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Poland for a two-day visit.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just arrived in Poland. I am looking forward to the next items on the agenda. This visit will give a boost to India-Poland relations and will benefit both our nations," the politician wrote.

He also posted photos of the meeting at the airport.

In addition, Modi said he was touched by the warm welcome of the Indian diaspora in Poland.

"I am extremely touched by the warm welcome of the Indian diaspora in Poland. Its energy embodies the strong ties that bind our peoples," said the Indian Prime Minister.

According to the Polish media, this is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years.

On Thursday, 22 August, Modi will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. On Friday, 23 August, the politician will arrive in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, the US State Department called the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine "very important".

Read also: State Department calls Modi's visit to Ukraine very important amid Russia's attempts to destabilise global order