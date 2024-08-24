Lithuanian Prime Minister Šimonite: "Together we will celebrate victory with electricity, gas and without Russians"

On Saturday, 24 August, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite delivered a greeting in Kyiv at a solemn event dedicated to Ukraine's Independence Day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Šimonite addressed the Ukrainians in Ukrainian, expressed her sincere gratitude for the defence of the entire democratic world and wished them faith, resilience, and victory.

"I not only hope, I believe that the Victory Day will definitely come, that we will celebrate it together in the Ukrainian Crimea, in the free and proud Mariupol, that Ukrainians who have been sheltered in Lithuania will return and rebuild the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, that Ukrainian children will return to their homes in the Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, that brave Ukrainian defenders will hug their loved ones, that they will return from the front line and from captivity," she said.

The head of the Lithuanian government expressed hope that together we will witness the sentences for all those who committed inhuman war crimes against the Ukrainian people and state, and that Ukraine's victory and the international tribunal will bring a fair and sustainable peace to Ukraine and to our common home - Europe.

"Lithuania has been and will be with Ukraine every step of the way towards this goal. We are doing and will continue to do everything to bring closer the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, the victory of free people, which we will celebrate together - with light, with gas and without Russians," the Lithuanian Prime Minister concluded.