Von der Leyen on Independence Day: "Europe will always be on side of Ukraine, because Ukraine is Europe". VIDEO

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the citizens of Ukraine on Independence Day.

She said this in a video message on the social network X, Censor.NET reports .

"Your freedom is our freedom. Your security is our security. We have been with you from day one. And we will continue to do so for as long as it takes. I wish our friends a proud Independence Day. Glory to Ukraine," she said.

- Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) 24 August 2024

