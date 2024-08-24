Von der Leyen on Independence Day: "Europe will always be on side of Ukraine, because Ukraine is Europe". VIDEO
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the citizens of Ukraine on Independence Day.
She said this in a video message on the social network X, Censor.NET reports .
"Your freedom is our freedom. Your security is our security. We have been with you from day one. And we will continue to do so for as long as it takes. I wish our friends a proud Independence Day. Glory to Ukraine," she said.
Europe will always be at Ukraine's side, because Ukraine is Europe.- Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) 24 August 2024
Your freedom is our freedom.
Your security is our security.
We've been standing with you since day one. And we'll continue to do so, for as long as it takes.
I'm wishing our friends a proud Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/scAPsxL8fv
