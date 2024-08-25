There were 160 combat clashes at front per day. Hottest situation was in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Defense forces of Ukraine continue to repel attacks. The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements five times with 15 missiles and 95 airstrikes, dropping 127 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,800 attacks, 143 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Svesa, Pervomaiske, Druzhba, Katerynivka, Yunakivka, Kindrativka, Velika Pysarivka of the Sumy region; Hoptivka, Kozacha Lopan, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region; Chasiv Yar, Dilyivka, Shcherbynivka, Zalizne, Druzhba, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultine, Memryk, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Vozdvizhenka, Dolynivka, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka, Rozdolne, Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region; Lobkove, Piatikhatky, Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Novotyaginka, Burhunka, Tomarine, Zmiivka, Kherson region.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, three battles were fought near Hlyboky and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked 14 times. Defense forces repelled assaults near Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, 14 skirmishes also took place near Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, and Dibrova.

Nine combat clashes took place in the Siversk direction. Ukrainian defenders repulsed the assaults of the Russian invaders near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Bilohorivka, Vyiimka, and Spirne.

Read more: Since beginning of day, enemy has stormed Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions 96 times, most of engagements took place in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians attacked 19 times near Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, Kalynyvka, Hryhorivka, Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, 14 battles were fought near Nelipivka, Toretsk, New York, and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 58 enemy assaults, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Ptyche, Novogrodivka. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Novogrodivka and Kalinovo.

In the direction of Kurakhiv, the Defense Forces stopped 18 enemy attacks near Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, and Kostyantynivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian invaders advanced eight times in the direction of Vodyane, Vuhledar, and Katerynivka. They had no success.

The situation in the south and the north

There were three skirmishes near Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky in the Orihiv direction.

In the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovske directions, the situation has not changed much. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Poliske directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out mortar and artillery attacks on populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 606,490 people (+1,160 per day), 8,542 tanks, 17,349 artillery systems, 16,620 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hit the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces made 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy. In addition, the control post, four artillery systems, two radars, two remote mining systems, and an ammunition depot were hit.

In general, the losses of the Russian invaders in the past day amount to 1,190 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed five tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 47 artillery systems, two MLRSs, an air defense vehicle, 31 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 92 cars, and 17 units of special equipment of the occupiers.