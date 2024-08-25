ENG
War
Russians killed 7 people and injured 15 people in Donetsk region within a day. INFOGRAPHICS

Обстріли Донеччини 23 серпня

During the day, Russian troops fought in Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Kostiantynivka. Seven people died, 15 were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"On August 24, the Russians killed 7 residents of Donetsk region: 5 in Kostyantynivka, 1 in Toretsk and Kotlyny," the message reads.

Another 15 people in the region were injured during the day.

На Донеччині вбили 7 і поранили 15 людей

