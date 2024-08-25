Russians killed 7 people and injured 15 people in Donetsk region within a day. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, Russian troops fought in Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Kostiantynivka. Seven people died, 15 were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"On August 24, the Russians killed 7 residents of Donetsk region: 5 in Kostyantynivka, 1 in Toretsk and Kotlyny," the message reads.

Another 15 people in the region were injured during the day.

