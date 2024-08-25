ENG
Russians have been blocked at aggregate plant in Vovchansk for several months, - OTG Kharkiv

In Vovchansk, the occupants of "one of the units" have been occupying the aggregate plant for several months now, blocked by the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", during a telethon.

"At the very beginning, there were about 40 soldiers there. They suffer losses there. They have both dead and wounded. There are wounded lying down, there are wounded who can fight. A certain number of them remain there, I cannot say the exact number for certain reasons," the spokesman said.

In general, the Russians continue to use drones for logistical tasks, in particular on the territory of the aggregate plant, Sarantsev added.

