Russians shell Ukrainiansk in Donetsk region, man killed

Around 11 a.m. on 25 August, Russian troops fired artillery at Ukrainsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Selidove city council.

"A local resident, a man born in 1991, died as a result of the shelling," the post reads.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Military Administration, said that in the morning, Russians also shelled Lozove in the Lyman community, and one person was wounded.

See more: Strike on Kramatorsk: number of wounded has increased to 4. UK journalist still trapped under rubble. PHOTO