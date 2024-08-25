We do not exchange people and territories for proposals to achieve peace - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is not ready to use its territories and people as one of the options for offering a path to peace.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Indian media when asked what his roadmap to peace was.

"The road to peace... We are not ready to use our territories as one of the options for an offer. We do not exchange people for offers and territories for offers, our values and our freedom, our democracy - we are not ready to sacrifice this. And these are absolutely clear aspects. The other aspects - we can talk, we can make decisions, we can look for some options," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants peace more than Vladimir Putin. "The problem is that Putin does not want it," the Ukrainian head of state said.

Read more: If India stops oil imports, Putin will face huge challenges - Zelenskyy

Separately, the President informed that Ukraine currently has a wide range of technological achievements - in agriculture, medicine, security, etc.

"And we are ready to talk about it. We are completely open in all these aspects, we are ready to co-produce for both markets. Of course, after the war, we can do ten times more, because our priorities are now in our defence. But we are ready to start this work because this situation will end anyway," he said.