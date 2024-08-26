ENG
News
Enemy advances near 6 settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders advanced near 5 settlements in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState resource.

"The enemy advanced near Novotoretsk, Mykhailivka, Yasnobrodivka, Kostiantynivka, Novohrodivka and Zalizne," the statement said.

Author: 

Donetska region (3578) military actions (2243)
