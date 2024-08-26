Enemy advances near 6 settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders advanced near 5 settlements in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState resource.

"The enemy advanced near Novotoretsk, Mykhailivka, Yasnobrodivka, Kostiantynivka, Novohrodivka and Zalizne," the statement said.

