Enemy advances near 6 settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders advanced near 5 settlements in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState resource.
"The enemy advanced near Novotoretsk, Mykhailivka, Yasnobrodivka, Kostiantynivka, Novohrodivka and Zalizne," the statement said.
