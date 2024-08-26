Explosions were heard in Kyiv region, Dnipro and Vinnytsia (updated)
Explosions were heard in Kyiv region and in Dnipro. Explosions were also heard in Vinnytsia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.
"Bila Tserkva go to the shelter," the Air Force said.
Local publics are reporting explosions.
"Repeated sounds of explosions can be heard in Dnipro!" Suspilne's correspondents clarified.
"Dnipro go to the shelter," the air force added at 8:19 a.m.
"The sound of explosions was heard in Vinnytsia," Suspilne correspondents report.
"The sound of an explosion was heard again in Vinnytsia," Suspilne added.
