Ukraine is preparing response to Russian shelling, - Umerov

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov commented on the massive shelling of Ukraine on 26 August, saying that Ukraine was preparing weapons of its own production to respond to the occupiers.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Russia struck again at our cities. Civilians were injured, homes were destroyed, and critical infrastructure was damaged. This proves once again that in order to win, we need long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on enemy military targets.

Ukraine is preparing its response. Weapons of our own production," the minister said.

