Ruscists’ base was destroyed near occupied Mariupol: at least 14 invaders were eliminated

The day before, on 25 August, a Russian military base was hit in the village of Babakh-Tarama in the temporarily occupied Mariupol district. Currently, 6 Russian officers have been confirmed dead.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mariupol City Council and the advisor to the mayor, Petro Andriushchenko.

As noted, the main target was the "Zhyhuli" recreation centre, where Russian officers were based in cottage houses and many soldiers in buildings.

A field camp near "Zhyhuli" and several others were also hit.

"The active work of air defence only covered the neighbouring Urzuf with rubble," Andriushchenko said.

"According to preliminary data from the Resistance, 14 occupants were killed in the attack, and about 17 are in serious condition in hospitals in Mariupol and Berdiansk," the city council added.

The occupiers evacuated the survivors from Babakh Tarama to Urzuf.

On the morning of 26 August, Andriushchenko reported that there was confirmation of 6 Russian officers and 8 soldiers killed (on the ground).

"Two trucks and military equipment were permanently disabled. The consequences are still being clarified. But the effect was striking," added the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

