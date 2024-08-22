Explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol: Internet and mobile communication disappeared

An explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko.

"In Mariupol, there was an explosion with the epicenter in the Livoberezhnaya district. After the explosion, the Internet and mobile communications of "Phoenix" disappeared," the message reads.

