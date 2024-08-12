Ruscists throw equipment across occupied Mariupol, covering it with canvas tarps, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

Russian invaders are transporting military supplies, including equipment, through occupied Mariupol.

This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The trucks were moving in a convoy from Novoazovsk towards Zaporizhzhya region. It was not possible to identify what was in the bodies of the trucks, but the tractors were carrying military tracked vehicles under white canvas tarps. It looks new by the state of the paint. This is a few hours after the convoys of military trucks were fixed in the direction of Nikolske," he said.

The destination and route are currently being established.

"However, the very fact that civilians are actively using civilian disguises during daytime movements indicates that the enemy is being more cautious in forming reserves in the Rozivka/Poly area," Andriushchenko added.

