At least 7 explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol: occupants’ air defence system was preliminarily damaged. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 23 July, explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"Preliminary damage to air defence systems in the triangle of Mariupol (Livoberezhnyi/Kalmiuskyi) - Nikolske - Mangush," the statement said.

The Mariupol City Council added that residents of the city wrote about the sounds of explosions and smoke in their telegram channels. The occupiers wrote that the missiles were flying to Crimea.

