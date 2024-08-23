ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10275 visitors online
News Photo
4 037 2

At least 7 explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol: occupants’ air defence system was preliminarily damaged. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 23 July, explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"Preliminary damage to air defence systems in the triangle of Mariupol (Livoberezhnyi/Kalmiuskyi) - Nikolske - Mangush," the statement said.

Маріуполь

The Mariupol City Council added that residents of the city wrote about the sounds of explosions and smoke in their telegram channels. The occupiers wrote that the missiles were flying to Crimea.

Read more: Explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol: Internet and mobile communication disappeared

Author: 

explosion (1504) Mariupol (1124) Petro Andriuschenko (246)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 